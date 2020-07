6307 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NICE LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE OPEN LIVING AREA AND DINING AREA, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, LOTS OF WINDOWS... REF. AND WASHER AND DRYER REMAIN...DISHWASHER AND GAS OVEN RANGE....CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR...COVERED PARKING IN REAR... FENCED YARD IN REAR.....OWNER CUTS THE YARD.....NO DOGS ALLOWED.....MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL....MUST HAVE DEPOSIT WITH THE APP... OUR APP FEE IS 40.00 PER PERSON...BRING APP, APP FEE AND THE DEPOSIT TO OUR OFFICE...EMAIL AGENT IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS.....