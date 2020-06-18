Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***UPDATED Rent***



Lakewood Heights Rental: 2 BR/1 Bath Duplex Unit



The property is well situated on a quiet street, in the heart of the action in Lakewood Heights. The older home has been well kept and has a lot of great features & offers many modern amenities. There is no central HVAC but the window units provided & the large trees help make living temperature pleasant & lower cost of utilities. The large lot over 12,000 sq ft that is securely fenced and shared with the other ½ duplex provides a gorgeous outdoor space with mature trees and large yard.



• 6284 Prospect Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

• 1125 sq ft – 2 Beds / 1 Bath

• Kitchen features plenty cabinet space/dishwasher/refrigerator/electric

stove

• Hard wood floors throughout

• Fire place

• Heating & Cooling: Forced Air & Window units

• Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

• Lots of natural light

• 1 Garage space

• An over-sized driveway with ample off-street parking

• Most dogs/cats welcomed

• Rent: $1550

• Security Deposit: $1550

• Available: Immediately

• Property Video: https://youtu.be/9KWzLkUARQ8



***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant. **Washer / Dryer appliances provided for an additional $30/month.