All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6284 Prospect Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6284 Prospect Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

6284 Prospect Avenue

6284 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lowest Greenville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6284 Prospect Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***UPDATED Rent***

Lakewood Heights Rental: 2 BR/1 Bath Duplex Unit

The property is well situated on a quiet street, in the heart of the action in Lakewood Heights. The older home has been well kept and has a lot of great features & offers many modern amenities. There is no central HVAC but the window units provided & the large trees help make living temperature pleasant & lower cost of utilities. The large lot over 12,000 sq ft that is securely fenced and shared with the other ½ duplex provides a gorgeous outdoor space with mature trees and large yard.

• 6284 Prospect Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
• 1125 sq ft – 2 Beds / 1 Bath
• Kitchen features plenty cabinet space/dishwasher/refrigerator/electric
stove
• Hard wood floors throughout
• Fire place
• Heating & Cooling: Forced Air & Window units
• Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
• Lots of natural light
• 1 Garage space
• An over-sized driveway with ample off-street parking
• Most dogs/cats welcomed
• Rent: $1550
• Security Deposit: $1550
• Available: Immediately
• Property Video: https://youtu.be/9KWzLkUARQ8

***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant. **Washer / Dryer appliances provided for an additional $30/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6284 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
6284 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6284 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 6284 Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6284 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6284 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6284 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6284 Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6284 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6284 Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 6284 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6284 Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6284 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 6284 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6284 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6284 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6284 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6284 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University