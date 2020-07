Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come visit this 2 bed, 1 bath townhome with a 1 car garage located in a prime location for shopping and commute! Roomy Living area with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Laminate flooring throughout Living and Bedrooms. Master Bed with walk-in closet and a see-through fireplace connected to Living and Master. 2nd Bedroom features double closets. Lovely covered patio. Prestigious Plano ISD schools. Don't miss it!