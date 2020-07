Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE HOME!!!This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the popular Dallas neighborhood of North Hill Estates which is close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and White Rock Lake. The home features a lush front and back yard great space for entertaining, gardening, and relaxing. A bright kitchen which is open to an eat in dining area, and one of the living areas. Neutral tones with lots of natural lighting throughout. Brand new carpet in all 3 bedrooms.