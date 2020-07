Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit is on the Right. You will enjoy the warmth and charm of this Oak Cliff duplex with it's refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, spacious living and dining room and plenty of closet space. Energy efficient wall AC and heating units. Fenced backyard! Large front porch!