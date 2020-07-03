All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:42 PM

6131 Cupertino Trail

6131 Cupertino Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6131 Cupertino Trail, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Sought after Bent Trail neighborhood with swim and tennis. Stainless steel farm sink, gorgeous granite and new Master bath and guest bath upstairs (both remodeled) and master bedroom is painted. One of the best floor plans in the area! Incredible back deck oasis added with TV connection and pergola. Master suite with garden bath with tub, shower and see-through fireplace. Beautiful heritage trees frame the two story property creating a shady setting. Hard to find 4 bedroom. Bathroom upstairs has two sinks. Convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 Cupertino Trail have any available units?
6131 Cupertino Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 Cupertino Trail have?
Some of 6131 Cupertino Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 Cupertino Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Cupertino Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Cupertino Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6131 Cupertino Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6131 Cupertino Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6131 Cupertino Trail offers parking.
Does 6131 Cupertino Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 Cupertino Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Cupertino Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6131 Cupertino Trail has a pool.
Does 6131 Cupertino Trail have accessible units?
No, 6131 Cupertino Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Cupertino Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6131 Cupertino Trail has units with dishwashers.

