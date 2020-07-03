6131 Cupertino Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Sought after Bent Trail neighborhood with swim and tennis. Stainless steel farm sink, gorgeous granite and new Master bath and guest bath upstairs (both remodeled) and master bedroom is painted. One of the best floor plans in the area! Incredible back deck oasis added with TV connection and pergola. Master suite with garden bath with tub, shower and see-through fireplace. Beautiful heritage trees frame the two story property creating a shady setting. Hard to find 4 bedroom. Bathroom upstairs has two sinks. Convenient location.