Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:50 AM

6129 Rincon Way

6129 Rincon Way · No Longer Available
Location

6129 Rincon Way, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Fabulous Studio Duplex with 1,995sf has 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Attached Garage and a Private Fenced Backyard with a Covered Patio! Granite Counters in Kitchen and Bathrooms! Downstairs has Spacious Living Areas with Lots of Natural Lighting, Updated Ikea Kitchen, Powder Bath and Full Size Utility Room. The Upstairs Features 2 Large Master Size Bedrooms with their Own Private Bathrooms and Walk In Closets! 2 inch Blinds throughout. Pets on a case by case basis w $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Great location near Downtown, White Rock Lake, Greenville Ave and Park Cities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 Rincon Way have any available units?
6129 Rincon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6129 Rincon Way have?
Some of 6129 Rincon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6129 Rincon Way currently offering any rent specials?
6129 Rincon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 Rincon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6129 Rincon Way is pet friendly.
Does 6129 Rincon Way offer parking?
Yes, 6129 Rincon Way offers parking.
Does 6129 Rincon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6129 Rincon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 Rincon Way have a pool?
No, 6129 Rincon Way does not have a pool.
Does 6129 Rincon Way have accessible units?
No, 6129 Rincon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 Rincon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6129 Rincon Way has units with dishwashers.

