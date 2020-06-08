6129 Rincon Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous Studio Duplex with 1,995sf has 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Attached Garage and a Private Fenced Backyard with a Covered Patio! Granite Counters in Kitchen and Bathrooms! Downstairs has Spacious Living Areas with Lots of Natural Lighting, Updated Ikea Kitchen, Powder Bath and Full Size Utility Room. The Upstairs Features 2 Large Master Size Bedrooms with their Own Private Bathrooms and Walk In Closets! 2 inch Blinds throughout. Pets on a case by case basis w $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Great location near Downtown, White Rock Lake, Greenville Ave and Park Cities!