6043 Martel Avenue

Nicely updated, super cute home in Mockingbird Elementary. Nice open floor plan with 2 large bedrooms, 2 updated baths and office area. Kitchen is fully updated with new cabinets, granite counters and stainless appl. Hardwood floors throughout. French doors off the dining room overlook a large deck and large backyard. Enjoy the best of the Lower Greenville area with nearby amenities including Granada Theater and numerous popular restaurants. Refrigerator, wine frig, washer, dryer included.