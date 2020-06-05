All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6043 Martel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6043 Martel Avenue
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:37 PM

6043 Martel Avenue

6043 Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6043 Martel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Nicely updated, super cute home in Mockingbird Elementary. Nice open floor plan with 2 large bedrooms, 2 updated baths and office area. Kitchen is fully updated with new cabinets, granite counters and stainless appl. Hardwood floors throughout. French doors off the dining room overlook a large deck and large backyard. Enjoy the best of the Lower Greenville area with nearby amenities including Granada Theater and numerous popular restaurants. Refrigerator, wine frig, washer, dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6043 Martel Avenue have any available units?
6043 Martel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6043 Martel Avenue have?
Some of 6043 Martel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6043 Martel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6043 Martel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6043 Martel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6043 Martel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6043 Martel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6043 Martel Avenue offers parking.
Does 6043 Martel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6043 Martel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6043 Martel Avenue have a pool?
No, 6043 Martel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6043 Martel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6043 Martel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6043 Martel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6043 Martel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University