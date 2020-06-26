6008 E University Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great condominium community with gated parking in the back, community pool just outside your front door! Modern updates, wood flooring and Stainless steel appliances. Pets 20 lbs or less okay. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



*Deposit to start at $825!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ZKVDUSptXe&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.