Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6008 E University Blvd
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:22 PM

6008 E University Blvd

6008 East University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6008 East University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great condominium community with gated parking in the back, community pool just outside your front door! Modern updates, wood flooring and Stainless steel appliances. Pets 20 lbs or less okay. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

*Deposit to start at $825!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ZKVDUSptXe&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 E University Blvd have any available units?
6008 E University Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 E University Blvd have?
Some of 6008 E University Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 E University Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6008 E University Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 E University Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 E University Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6008 E University Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6008 E University Blvd offers parking.
Does 6008 E University Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 E University Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 E University Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6008 E University Blvd has a pool.
Does 6008 E University Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6008 E University Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 E University Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6008 E University Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

