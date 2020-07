Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Fully Furnished, All Bills Paid, Flexible Lease Terms. Enjoy this beautiful, clean and cozy historical home located in a prime location in the heart of Dallas! You will be within a five minute Uber or Lyft drive to Downtown, Uptown and American Airlines Center, Deep Ellum's thriving scene, Greenville Avenue's charm, Knox-Henderson, Lakewood, and Fair Park (State Fair location). This house is also a .5 mile from the Baylor University Medical Center.