Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

5947 ross Avenue

5947 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5947 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ultra premium unit. Lots of upgrades. Rare fully detached condo 2 blocks off lower greenville. Extra large private yard with covered patio that is fully turfed, 2nd story balcony, oversized 2 car garage with storage area (big enough to fit a truck), huge master closet with custom built in, solid white oak wood flooring (no carpet), silestone counter tops with waterfall island sides, custom white oak cabinets with soft close doors & drawers, stainless steel bosch appliances with gas cooktop and built in electric oven, one of a kind master shower with 3 shower heads, floor to ceiling storage area in kitchen, 100% led lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5947 ross Avenue have any available units?
5947 ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5947 ross Avenue have?
Some of 5947 ross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5947 ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5947 ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5947 ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5947 ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5947 ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5947 ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 5947 ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5947 ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5947 ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 5947 ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5947 ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5947 ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5947 ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5947 ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.

