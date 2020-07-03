5923 Encore Drive

Amenities

Sleek sophistication combined with an easy floor plan makes this North Dallas home a rare opportunity. Tastefully remodeled zero lot home located minutes away from the Tollway, 635 and 75 and yet surrounded by lush mature trees on a quiet and private neighborhood. Wonderful light greets you throughout this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Richly detailed with hardwood flooring, stone tiles, granite countertops, skylights, and elegant finishes throughout. Open concept Mid-Century Modern home boasting 2 unique courtyards and a low maintenance exterior. Storage space galore! Smart and energy-efficient with recessed LED lighting.Quick Access to LBJ, Tollway,restaurants and shopping!