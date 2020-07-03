All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:17 AM

5838 Sandhurst Lane

5838 Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5838 Sandhurst Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great 2 bed 2 bath condo on the Second story near SMU! The unit is 2br 2bth. 1000sq ft. Plus a balcony. Gated community with pool. Short walk to everything. Large Master has walk-in shower, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, Plus a unique entrance to back of complex. 2nd bdrm has 2 large closets, ceiling fan & entrance to hall & 2nd bathroom. Additional storage outside unit. New carpet in both bedrooms, new laminate flooring in rest of house. Renovated bathrooms & kitchen. Kitchen has 5 burner stove-convection oven, AND microwave. New HVAC unit just installed. LED lighting throughout. This unit also has 2 covered parking spots!!!ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5838 Sandhurst Lane have any available units?
5838 Sandhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5838 Sandhurst Lane have?
Some of 5838 Sandhurst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5838 Sandhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5838 Sandhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 Sandhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5838 Sandhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5838 Sandhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5838 Sandhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 5838 Sandhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5838 Sandhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 Sandhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5838 Sandhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 5838 Sandhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 5838 Sandhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 Sandhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5838 Sandhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

