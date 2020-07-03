5838 Sandhurst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great 2 bed 2 bath condo on the Second story near SMU! The unit is 2br 2bth. 1000sq ft. Plus a balcony. Gated community with pool. Short walk to everything. Large Master has walk-in shower, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, Plus a unique entrance to back of complex. 2nd bdrm has 2 large closets, ceiling fan & entrance to hall & 2nd bathroom. Additional storage outside unit. New carpet in both bedrooms, new laminate flooring in rest of house. Renovated bathrooms & kitchen. Kitchen has 5 burner stove-convection oven, AND microwave. New HVAC unit just installed. LED lighting throughout. This unit also has 2 covered parking spots!!!ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!