All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5835 Ellsworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5835 Ellsworth Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

5835 Ellsworth Avenue

5835 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5835 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated Lakewood area cottage! Step inside this open concept 2 bedroom, 2 bath home and enjoy the light filled rooms, gleaming oak hardwoods and functional layout. The eat in kitchen has been renovated to include granite counters, updated cabinetry, and a gas range. The 2 bedrooms are large in size with the master featuring a serene master bath including double sinks, jetted tub and a glass enclosed shower. Step outside to your private yard with brick patio, wood fence and detached 2 car garage. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Please submit TAR application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5835 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
5835 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5835 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 5835 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5835 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5835 Ellsworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5835 Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5835 Ellsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5835 Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5835 Ellsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 5835 Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5835 Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5835 Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5835 Ellsworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd
Dallas, TX 75252
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University