5835 Ellsworth Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated Lakewood area cottage! Step inside this open concept 2 bedroom, 2 bath home and enjoy the light filled rooms, gleaming oak hardwoods and functional layout. The eat in kitchen has been renovated to include granite counters, updated cabinetry, and a gas range. The 2 bedrooms are large in size with the master featuring a serene master bath including double sinks, jetted tub and a glass enclosed shower. Step outside to your private yard with brick patio, wood fence and detached 2 car garage. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Please submit TAR application.