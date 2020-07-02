All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:48 AM

5818 Orchid Lane

5818 Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5818 Orchid Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful Preston Hollow beauty offers a great floor plan perfect for spacious living and entertaining. The family room boasts a wet bar fireplace, and soaring ceiling and the master bedroom also has its own fireplace and wet bar. There is ample closet space and a full bathroom dedicated to each bedroom as well as a half bath downstairs for guests. There is an interior sun room, skylights throughout, and lots of windows to bring natural light indoors. There is tile and wood flooring throughout, including in all three bedrooms. This incredible location is easy walking distance to shopping and schools. No Smokers. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. Check availability date.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 Orchid Lane have any available units?
5818 Orchid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5818 Orchid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5818 Orchid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 Orchid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5818 Orchid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5818 Orchid Lane offer parking?
No, 5818 Orchid Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5818 Orchid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 Orchid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 Orchid Lane have a pool?
No, 5818 Orchid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5818 Orchid Lane have accessible units?
No, 5818 Orchid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 Orchid Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5818 Orchid Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5818 Orchid Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5818 Orchid Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

