5818 Orchid Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful Preston Hollow beauty offers a great floor plan perfect for spacious living and entertaining. The family room boasts a wet bar fireplace, and soaring ceiling and the master bedroom also has its own fireplace and wet bar. There is ample closet space and a full bathroom dedicated to each bedroom as well as a half bath downstairs for guests. There is an interior sun room, skylights throughout, and lots of windows to bring natural light indoors. There is tile and wood flooring throughout, including in all three bedrooms. This incredible location is easy walking distance to shopping and schools. No Smokers. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. Check availability date.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.