5814 Worth Street

First month's rent is ONLY $400! Location, location, location! Second floor apartment (no upstairs neighbors!), vacant and move-in ready, has a great spacious bedroom, one bath, oversized walk-in closet, ample storage, nice flooring, and no carpet. Kitchen has an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and breakfast bar. Close to shops, nightlife, restaurants, Randall Park, and the Santa Fe Trail. 1 parking space included. On site laundry available. Virtual Tour available. Deposit $400, app fee $50, pet deposit $350, tenant pays electric and renters insurance. Don't miss this great place and schedule a showing today.