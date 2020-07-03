All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:48 AM

5814 Worth Street

5814 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
First month's rent is ONLY $400! Location, location, location! Second floor apartment (no upstairs neighbors!), vacant and move-in ready, has a great spacious bedroom, one bath, oversized walk-in closet, ample storage, nice flooring, and no carpet. Kitchen has an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and breakfast bar. Close to shops, nightlife, restaurants, Randall Park, and the Santa Fe Trail. 1 parking space included. On site laundry available. Virtual Tour available. Deposit $400, app fee $50, pet deposit $350, tenant pays electric and renters insurance. Don't miss this great place and schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 Worth Street have any available units?
5814 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5814 Worth Street have?
Some of 5814 Worth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Worth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5814 Worth Street is pet friendly.
Does 5814 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 5814 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 5814 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 5814 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5814 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 5814 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5814 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

