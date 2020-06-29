5808 Oram Street

Amenities

This one-bedroom apartment offers a spacious living and dining area with french doors leading to a long patio large enough to enjoy with friends and offers additional storage. This unit has plenty of counter space and includes a dishwasher. The living space and bedroom flooring is industrial quality carpeting. The bedroom and closet are both large. The bedroom provides ample space for any size bed. The unit has access to a shared side by side washer a dryer that is free for residents. This location is EXTREMELY walkable. Plenty of sidewalks throughout neighborhoods. Restaurants, shopping, bars, and grocery stores minutes away by FOOT! A must see!