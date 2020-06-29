All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:30 AM

5808 Oram Street

5808 Oram Street · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
extra storage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*Unit being painted* Photos coming soon*

This one-bedroom apartment offers a spacious living and dining area with french doors leading to a long patio large enough to enjoy with friends and offers additional storage. This unit has plenty of counter space and includes a dishwasher. The living space and bedroom flooring is industrial quality carpeting. The bedroom and closet are both large. The bedroom provides ample space for any size bed. The unit has access to a shared side by side washer a dryer that is free for residents. This location is EXTREMELY walkable. Plenty of sidewalks throughout neighborhoods. Restaurants, shopping, bars, and grocery stores minutes away by FOOT! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Oram Street have any available units?
5808 Oram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Oram Street have?
Some of 5808 Oram Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Oram Street currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Oram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Oram Street pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Oram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5808 Oram Street offer parking?
No, 5808 Oram Street does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Oram Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5808 Oram Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Oram Street have a pool?
No, 5808 Oram Street does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Oram Street have accessible units?
No, 5808 Oram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Oram Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Oram Street has units with dishwashers.

