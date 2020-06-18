All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5802 Bryan Parkway

5802 Bryan Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5802 Bryan Parkway, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Stunning Modern for lease near lower Greenville, Lakewood, Henderson and Mstreets! Masterfully crafted by builder architect. Polished Concrete Floors, beautiful white cabinets and counters. Self closing drawers, hardwood floors, great like and beautiful windows, TWO STORY, Flex Space, backyard. Perfect for those downsizing or wanting to live the modern life. Unit will be professionally cleaned prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 Bryan Parkway have any available units?
5802 Bryan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5802 Bryan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5802 Bryan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 Bryan Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5802 Bryan Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5802 Bryan Parkway offer parking?
No, 5802 Bryan Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5802 Bryan Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5802 Bryan Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 Bryan Parkway have a pool?
No, 5802 Bryan Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5802 Bryan Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5802 Bryan Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 Bryan Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5802 Bryan Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5802 Bryan Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5802 Bryan Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

