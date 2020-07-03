All apartments in Dallas
5750 Phoenix Drive

5750 Phoenix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5750 Phoenix Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great location, close to shopping, dining, hospital and easy access to freeway. Nice unit on the first floor also facing the main street, clean, no carpet throughout with many updated. Front cover patio for a weekend entertaining plus a back patio with gate to access to the swimming pool. The living room opens to the dining area with a brick fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has a tiled shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet, and back door to back patio. There are assigned cover and open parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Phoenix Drive have any available units?
5750 Phoenix Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5750 Phoenix Drive have?
Some of 5750 Phoenix Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Phoenix Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Phoenix Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Phoenix Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5750 Phoenix Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5750 Phoenix Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5750 Phoenix Drive offers parking.
Does 5750 Phoenix Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 Phoenix Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Phoenix Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5750 Phoenix Drive has a pool.
Does 5750 Phoenix Drive have accessible units?
No, 5750 Phoenix Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Phoenix Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 Phoenix Drive has units with dishwashers.

