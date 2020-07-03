5750 Phoenix Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great location, close to shopping, dining, hospital and easy access to freeway. Nice unit on the first floor also facing the main street, clean, no carpet throughout with many updated. Front cover patio for a weekend entertaining plus a back patio with gate to access to the swimming pool. The living room opens to the dining area with a brick fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has a tiled shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet, and back door to back patio. There are assigned cover and open parking.