Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:11 AM

5643 Vanderbilt Avenue

5643 Vanderbilt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5643 Vanderbilt Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This exquisite, Tudor home is perfectly situated in the heart of Lower Greenville. The front door is just steps away from all of your favorite Greenville restaurants, bars, and shops. This home strikes the perfect balance of charm and modern comfort; the previous owners updated the home entirely while leaving and restoring the original hardwood floors. The 2016 update includes a new water heather, AC unit, kitchen appliance, master and guest bathrooms. This stunner features an open concept living room which flows int the dining room and spacious kitchen. The perfect space for hosting friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
5643 Vanderbilt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5643 Vanderbilt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5643 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.

