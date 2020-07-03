5643 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This exquisite, Tudor home is perfectly situated in the heart of Lower Greenville. The front door is just steps away from all of your favorite Greenville restaurants, bars, and shops. This home strikes the perfect balance of charm and modern comfort; the previous owners updated the home entirely while leaving and restoring the original hardwood floors. The 2016 update includes a new water heather, AC unit, kitchen appliance, master and guest bathrooms. This stunner features an open concept living room which flows int the dining room and spacious kitchen. The perfect space for hosting friends and family.