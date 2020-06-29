5557 Martel Avenue

Amenities

Clean, well-kept single family attached home available for lease for the first time in Mockingbird Elementary. Open kitchen and living downstairs, plus office with french doors. All bedrooms upstairs with additional living area and wet bar. Master suite with sitting area and private luxury bath complete with jetted tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Tall ceilings, wood floors in living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Covered patio with area for grill. Attached 2 car garage. Great location walking distance to Glencoe park, close to Mockingbird Station, DART, Henderson and Greenville Ave attractions. Easy access to 75 for commuting. Washer & Dryer is furnished with the lease.