5557 Martel Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:50 PM

5557 Martel Avenue

5557 Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5557 Martel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Clean, well-kept single family attached home available for lease for the first time in Mockingbird Elementary. Open kitchen and living downstairs, plus office with french doors. All bedrooms upstairs with additional living area and wet bar. Master suite with sitting area and private luxury bath complete with jetted tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Tall ceilings, wood floors in living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Covered patio with area for grill. Attached 2 car garage. Great location walking distance to Glencoe park, close to Mockingbird Station, DART, Henderson and Greenville Ave attractions. Easy access to 75 for commuting. Washer & Dryer is furnished with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5557 Martel Avenue have any available units?
5557 Martel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5557 Martel Avenue have?
Some of 5557 Martel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5557 Martel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5557 Martel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5557 Martel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5557 Martel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5557 Martel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5557 Martel Avenue offers parking.
Does 5557 Martel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5557 Martel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5557 Martel Avenue have a pool?
No, 5557 Martel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5557 Martel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5557 Martel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5557 Martel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5557 Martel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

