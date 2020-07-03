555 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage guest parking

NOW VACANT, EASY TO SHOW! This 4 level townhouse is located in the Dallas Farmers Market area allowing you to walk to the Farmers Market, Deep Ellum, a dog park, and the downtown shops and restaurants. BREATHTAKING downtown Dallas skyline views from the rooftop terrace!! The kitchen features a large island, SS appliances, granite counters, wood stained cabinets, recessed lighting. Kitchen is open to dining and living area, great for entertaining. Home has wood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, plantation shutters, sound wiring in living. Lovely French doors open to 2nd level balcony. Large master suite includes 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub, large shower, granite vanity. Community pool, guest parking.