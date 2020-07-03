All apartments in Dallas
555 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard
555 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard

555 South César Chávez Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

555 South César Chávez Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
NOW VACANT, EASY TO SHOW! This 4 level townhouse is located in the Dallas Farmers Market area allowing you to walk to the Farmers Market, Deep Ellum, a dog park, and the downtown shops and restaurants. BREATHTAKING downtown Dallas skyline views from the rooftop terrace!! The kitchen features a large island, SS appliances, granite counters, wood stained cabinets, recessed lighting. Kitchen is open to dining and living area, great for entertaining. Home has wood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, plantation shutters, sound wiring in living. Lovely French doors open to 2nd level balcony. Large master suite includes 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub, large shower, granite vanity. Community pool, guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

