Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming M Street area cottage. This one-of-a-kind home has been meticulously maintained with many modern conveniences throughout while preserving the character of being in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Dallas. This 2 bedroom- 1 bath home boasts a nicely sized lot, it has the original hardwoods & light-filled office or sun room and new patio deck in the back yard. Flexible floorplan provides a comfortable living space, which makes for an impressive venue to call home.