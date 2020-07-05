All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:09 AM

5443 Caruth Haven

5443 Caruth Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5443 Caruth Haven Lane, Dallas, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
CORNER UNIT TOWNHOME conveniently located near Preston Hollow and Park Cities! Walking distance to restaurants & shops! This property features on-site maint & mgmt, 24hr fitness center, resort style swimming pool, clubhouse, outdoor lounge with grilling areas, business center & much more. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath floorplan PLUS a large BONUS ROOM perfect for office or game room! Master has a sitting area perfect for a desk or vanity. This unit features beautiful amenities including: farm sink,quartz countertops, high ceilings, custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package, large covered balcony, abundance of storage, dual thermostats & 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 Caruth Haven have any available units?
5443 Caruth Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5443 Caruth Haven have?
Some of 5443 Caruth Haven's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 Caruth Haven currently offering any rent specials?
5443 Caruth Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 Caruth Haven pet-friendly?
No, 5443 Caruth Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5443 Caruth Haven offer parking?
Yes, 5443 Caruth Haven offers parking.
Does 5443 Caruth Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5443 Caruth Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 Caruth Haven have a pool?
Yes, 5443 Caruth Haven has a pool.
Does 5443 Caruth Haven have accessible units?
No, 5443 Caruth Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 5443 Caruth Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5443 Caruth Haven has units with dishwashers.

