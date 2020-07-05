5443 Caruth Haven

Amenities

CORNER UNIT TOWNHOME conveniently located near Preston Hollow and Park Cities! Walking distance to restaurants & shops! This property features on-site maint & mgmt, 24hr fitness center, resort style swimming pool, clubhouse, outdoor lounge with grilling areas, business center & much more. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath floorplan PLUS a large BONUS ROOM perfect for office or game room! Master has a sitting area perfect for a desk or vanity. This unit features beautiful amenities including: farm sink,quartz countertops, high ceilings, custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package, large covered balcony, abundance of storage, dual thermostats & 2 car attached garage.