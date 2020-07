5442 Monticello Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Elegantly updated 1920's Craftsman home in the heart of Greenland Hills - Mockingbird Elementary (previously known as Stonewall Jackson). A wonderful home exuding charm and character featuring covered front porch, hardwood floors, updated master bath, gated side drive with two car garage, landscaped backyard with patio deck for entertaining. Enjoy the heart of the M-Streets and proximity to schools, restaurants, Uptown, Henderson Avenue and Downtown. Ideal for anyone looking for central location with a classic home.