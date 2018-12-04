5439 Melrose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport fire pit parking bbq/grill

Updated Duplex in Vickery Meadow is Conveniently Located near Knox-Henderson, Greenville Avenue and Downtown Dallas! Sparkling Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances with a Wine Fridge, Gas Cook Top and Oven. Master Bedroom has French Doors that open to a Fenced Deck with Gas hookups for a grill and fire pit! Full Size Bathroom has a Tub-Shower with Updated Tile and Fixtures! Full Size Utility Room includes a Washer-Dryer and has a Built-In Work Desk! Large Carport provides 2 Covered Parking Spaces for this unit with easy access! Storage Building Included! Quiet Neighborhood is walking distance to shopping and dining! Don't Miss this one! Very Clean!