5433 Goodwin Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Charming 1926 craftsman bungalow in popular M streets area. Updated & ready to enjoy. Walk to Blue Goose, Cafe' Brazil, lower Greenville. 3 bed,2 bath, 2 liv areas. Kitchen is chef's dream with granite counters, large gas range, double ovens, & counter space galore. Open floor plan. Pool, spa, large covered patio, oversized garage with guest quarters. Split master, multiple French doors, FP, reclaimed hardwoods, & more.



500+ sq. ft. guest quarters over garage includes kitchenette, large bath, private balcony, WIC, and is not included in square feet shown for house.



Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask property manager for more details.