Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:57 AM

5419 Bradford Drive

5419 Bradford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5419 Bradford Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
CHARMING HOME in desired location. Features include a spacious & open floor plan with lots of natural light & hardwoods throughout. Spacious and bright living areas, kitchen updated with custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, dbl oven and SS appliances. Kitchen and dining area open to the delightful & modern den area surrounded by multiple windows and french doors opening to a beautiful backyard and patio. Great master suite with granite, separate shower, Jacuzzi tub & HUGE walk-in closet. Office would make a great small 3rd bedroom. Newer oversized garage, 8 ft B on B fence with lighting and electric gate. Landscaped, sprinkler & alarm system. NO REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. ALSO FOR SALE MLS #14216971.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Bradford Drive have any available units?
5419 Bradford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5419 Bradford Drive have?
Some of 5419 Bradford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5419 Bradford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Bradford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Bradford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5419 Bradford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5419 Bradford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5419 Bradford Drive offers parking.
Does 5419 Bradford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Bradford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Bradford Drive have a pool?
No, 5419 Bradford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5419 Bradford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5419 Bradford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Bradford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5419 Bradford Drive has units with dishwashers.

