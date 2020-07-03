5419 Bradford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

CHARMING HOME in desired location. Features include a spacious & open floor plan with lots of natural light & hardwoods throughout. Spacious and bright living areas, kitchen updated with custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, dbl oven and SS appliances. Kitchen and dining area open to the delightful & modern den area surrounded by multiple windows and french doors opening to a beautiful backyard and patio. Great master suite with granite, separate shower, Jacuzzi tub & HUGE walk-in closet. Office would make a great small 3rd bedroom. Newer oversized garage, 8 ft B on B fence with lighting and electric gate. Landscaped, sprinkler & alarm system. NO REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. ALSO FOR SALE MLS #14216971.