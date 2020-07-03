5405 Enchanted Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Modernized 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gem Near Downtown! This elegant home features wood-like flooring throughout, crown molding and ceiling fans in every room. Formal living room off entry w plantation shutters. Family room has floor to ceiling brick gas starter fireplace, bright windows, ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Kitchen is a chef's paradise w gas cook top, SS appliances, Refrigerator Included, convection oven and dark granite counter tops. Separate utility room w Washer and Dryer Included. Spacious guest bedrooms w WIC. Master suite has elongated vanity, linen closet and tons of natural light. Fenced backyard w covered patio. Dallas ISD.