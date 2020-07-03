All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:32 AM

5405 Enchanted Lane

5405 Enchanted Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Enchanted Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Modernized 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gem Near Downtown! This elegant home features wood-like flooring throughout, crown molding and ceiling fans in every room. Formal living room off entry w plantation shutters. Family room has floor to ceiling brick gas starter fireplace, bright windows, ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Kitchen is a chef's paradise w gas cook top, SS appliances, Refrigerator Included, convection oven and dark granite counter tops. Separate utility room w Washer and Dryer Included. Spacious guest bedrooms w WIC. Master suite has elongated vanity, linen closet and tons of natural light. Fenced backyard w covered patio. Dallas ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Enchanted Lane have any available units?
5405 Enchanted Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Enchanted Lane have?
Some of 5405 Enchanted Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Enchanted Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Enchanted Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Enchanted Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Enchanted Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5405 Enchanted Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Enchanted Lane offers parking.
Does 5405 Enchanted Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5405 Enchanted Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Enchanted Lane have a pool?
No, 5405 Enchanted Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Enchanted Lane have accessible units?
No, 5405 Enchanted Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Enchanted Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 Enchanted Lane has units with dishwashers.

