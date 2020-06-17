All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5341 Anita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5341 Anita Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:42 PM

5341 Anita Street

5341 Anita St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Glencoe Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5341 Anita St, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This is the unicorn you've been waiting for! HUGE private backyard & covered patio for entertaining, modern open concept design, 2 car garage, and state of the art energy efficient features including a Tesla Solar System & spray foam insulation. Urban living at its finest in a location that can't be beat. Walk to Mockingbird Station, the Katy Trail & Greenville Ave. Community fronts 14 acre Glencoe Park complete with playground, tennis courts and a walking trail. Ideal floorplan with a downstairs bedroom, office or playroom. Large master suite and walk in closet. Zoned to Mockingbird Elementary! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Front and Back yard mowing is included in lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Anita Street have any available units?
5341 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5341 Anita Street have?
Some of 5341 Anita Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Anita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5341 Anita Street is pet friendly.
Does 5341 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 5341 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 5341 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 Anita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 5341 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 5341 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 5341 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University