5341 Anita Street

This is the unicorn you've been waiting for! HUGE private backyard & covered patio for entertaining, modern open concept design, 2 car garage, and state of the art energy efficient features including a Tesla Solar System & spray foam insulation. Urban living at its finest in a location that can't be beat. Walk to Mockingbird Station, the Katy Trail & Greenville Ave. Community fronts 14 acre Glencoe Park complete with playground, tennis courts and a walking trail. Ideal floorplan with a downstairs bedroom, office or playroom. Large master suite and walk in closet. Zoned to Mockingbird Elementary! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Front and Back yard mowing is included in lease price.