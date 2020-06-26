5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue

Amenities

An open and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom floor plan with natural light in a sought after area. Hardwood flooring in the main living and dining areas welcome you into the home. This unit has been beautifully updated including the appliances, the kitchen, bathrooms, and recessed lighting to brighten up the place. This ground floor unit features a private patio, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, jetted tub, walk-in shower, recent HVAC and a community pool. The bedrooms are complete with large walk-in closets and carpet flooring. In the Oak Lawn area and close to everything. Covered parking is available. This gorgeous unit won't last long!