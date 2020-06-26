All apartments in Dallas
5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue

Location

5325 Fleetwood Oaks Dr, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
An open and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom floor plan with natural light in a sought after area. Hardwood flooring in the main living and dining areas welcome you into the home. This unit has been beautifully updated including the appliances, the kitchen, bathrooms, and recessed lighting to brighten up the place. This ground floor unit features a private patio, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, jetted tub, walk-in shower, recent HVAC and a community pool. The bedrooms are complete with large walk-in closets and carpet flooring. In the Oak Lawn area and close to everything. Covered parking is available. This gorgeous unit won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have any available units?
5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue offers parking.
Does 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue has a pool.
Does 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.

