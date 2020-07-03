5214 Elkridge Drive

Amenities

Lovely one-story, 4 Bedroom home in wonderful Dallas location. Lush tree-lined streets in established neighborhood, minutes from White Rock Lake, Arboretum, Downtown or Fair Park. Enjoy the fun of being close to the heart of Dallas, and the convenience of quick access to major highways. New carpet, new roof, new fence, blinds and other updates. Awesome floor-plan with the master opening to the air-conditioned sunroom, and a 4th bedroom split from the others providing an ideal suite for guests or multi-generations. 10-min Uber to Deep Ellum, 20-min to Love Field. Home is also offered for Sale.