5200 Keller Springs Road

Delightful open floor plan overlooking pool! Kitchen features built-in breakfast bar with additional cabinetry. Granite countertops, LG washer and dryer. Spacious bedroom includes three closets, one, a walk-in. Living room and dining room are carpeted and tiled with a dramatic chandelier. Easy living at the Bonaventure! Amenities galore..two pools, tennis courts, workout room, sauna, steam room and more. Make appointments, wear masks, and use 30-wing elevator with only two passengers at a time. Welcome to the Bonaventure!