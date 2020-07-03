All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:33 PM

5200 Keller Springs Road

5200 Keller Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5200 Keller Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Delightful open floor plan overlooking pool! Kitchen features built-in breakfast bar with additional cabinetry. Granite countertops, LG washer and dryer. Spacious bedroom includes three closets, one, a walk-in. Living room and dining room are carpeted and tiled with a dramatic chandelier. Easy living at the Bonaventure! Amenities galore..two pools, tennis courts, workout room, sauna, steam room and more. Make appointments, wear masks, and use 30-wing elevator with only two passengers at a time. Welcome to the Bonaventure!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have any available units?
5200 Keller Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 Keller Springs Road have?
Some of 5200 Keller Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Keller Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Keller Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 Keller Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5200 Keller Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road offer parking?
No, 5200 Keller Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5200 Keller Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 5200 Keller Springs Road has a pool.
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5200 Keller Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 Keller Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 Keller Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

