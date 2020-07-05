All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard

5018 W University Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5018 W University Blvd, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex near Inwood and Lovers Lane and Inwood Village. Updates; new gray paint. refinished hardwood floors in living-dining room, Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, c-tops, decorator vinyl flooring and new SS appliances including; refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, gas range & over the range microwave. Remodeled bathroom with new tub, toilet, new cabinets, new lighting, new vanity & tile. New gray carpet in both spacious bedrooms. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. Giant screened in porch with washer and dryer connections being installed. Fenced-in back yard shared with neighbor. 2 car garage also shared with neighbor. Yard maintained by owner. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard have any available units?
5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard have?
Some of 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

