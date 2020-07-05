5018 W UNIVERSITY Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex near Inwood and Lovers Lane and Inwood Village. Updates; new gray paint. refinished hardwood floors in living-dining room, Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, c-tops, decorator vinyl flooring and new SS appliances including; refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, gas range & over the range microwave. Remodeled bathroom with new tub, toilet, new cabinets, new lighting, new vanity & tile. New gray carpet in both spacious bedrooms. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. Giant screened in porch with washer and dryer connections being installed. Fenced-in back yard shared with neighbor. 2 car garage also shared with neighbor. Yard maintained by owner. Tenant pays all utilities.