Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3-2 duplex in desired community of Buckner Terrace. Nice clean look. Fresh paint and New flooring throughout. Spacious and all bedrooms are of good size. Garage parking in back, private patio area, appliances and washer and dryer connection. Close to schools, chops, restaurants and easy highway access. Come check it out, this is an easy lease.