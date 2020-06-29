All apartments in Dallas
4747 Elsby Avenue
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:36 PM

4747 Elsby Avenue

4747 Elsby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4747 Elsby Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Absolutely stunning updated one-story home in highly sought after Briarwood neighborhood. Gorgeous kitchen with oversized island along with granite countertops and designer stone backsplash. Large breakfast area with custom slate floors overlooking the covered patio and pool! Spacious living room and dining room with beautiful french doors and dark-stained hand-scraped hardwood floors. The master suite is pure luxury with an oversized sitting area, private bathroom and custom closet space. Plantation shutters, custom crown molding, updated lighting, and plumbing fixtures. Includes yard and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 Elsby Avenue have any available units?
4747 Elsby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4747 Elsby Avenue have?
Some of 4747 Elsby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4747 Elsby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4747 Elsby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 Elsby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4747 Elsby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4747 Elsby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4747 Elsby Avenue offers parking.
Does 4747 Elsby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4747 Elsby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 Elsby Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4747 Elsby Avenue has a pool.
Does 4747 Elsby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4747 Elsby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 Elsby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4747 Elsby Avenue has units with dishwashers.

