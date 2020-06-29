4747 Elsby Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Absolutely stunning updated one-story home in highly sought after Briarwood neighborhood. Gorgeous kitchen with oversized island along with granite countertops and designer stone backsplash. Large breakfast area with custom slate floors overlooking the covered patio and pool! Spacious living room and dining room with beautiful french doors and dark-stained hand-scraped hardwood floors. The master suite is pure luxury with an oversized sitting area, private bathroom and custom closet space. Plantation shutters, custom crown molding, updated lighting, and plumbing fixtures. Includes yard and pool maintenance.