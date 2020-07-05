All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

4719 Cole Avenue

4719 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4719 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Nestled in the prestigious Highland Park area of Dallas, The Katy provides residents with the ultimate sense of home. Upon entering, you’ll be immediately impressed with the craftsmanship and quality of our genuine hardwood flooring. Our kitchens are fully equipped with stylish stainless-steel appliances and elegant cabinetry, making it ideal for preparing delicious meals with friends or gathering around and relaxing. With open-concept floor plans, you can prepare dinner while still being a part of the living room conversation. Prepare to experience hotel style luxury next to the Katy Trail. To learn more about our spacious floor plans and interior features, contact us today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 Cole Avenue have any available units?
4719 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4719 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 4719 Cole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4719 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4719 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4719 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4719 Cole Avenue offer parking?
No, 4719 Cole Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4719 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4719 Cole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 Cole Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4719 Cole Avenue has a pool.
Does 4719 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4719 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4719 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

