4719 Cole Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Nestled in the prestigious Highland Park area of Dallas, The Katy provides residents with the ultimate sense of home. Upon entering, you’ll be immediately impressed with the craftsmanship and quality of our genuine hardwood flooring. Our kitchens are fully equipped with stylish stainless-steel appliances and elegant cabinetry, making it ideal for preparing delicious meals with friends or gathering around and relaxing. With open-concept floor plans, you can prepare dinner while still being a part of the living room conversation. Prepare to experience hotel style luxury next to the Katy Trail. To learn more about our spacious floor plans and interior features, contact us today to schedule your tour!