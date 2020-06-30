4705 Junius St

Amenities

w/d hookup carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

1715 chestnut dallas texas.Behind the new Derby aparent building and police substation in Deep Ellum..



Drive through clear span 2500 sqft warehouse with 22 foot high ceiling in Deep Ellum on a 10000sqfy, concrete or asphalt lot with plenty of storage. Showroom wharehouse. Has office with kitchen, laundry room hook-ups and shower. Also extra space upstairs not built out.

2500 sft plus un finished storage area. 22 feet tall clear span drive through wharehouse in Deep Ellum area. Parking in front carport and large high-roof truck car ports in rear. Large totally enclosed back yard. Downstairs office area has kitchen, bath with shower and laundry hook ups. Upstairs area (is added sqft foot not counted in the 2500) is unfinished but has electric and plumbed for bathroom