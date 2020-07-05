4508 Glenwick Lane

Amenities

Complete remodel! This spacious 2 bed 2 and one half bath condo has had a total makeover. From new floors, carpet, paint, lighting, bathrooms, and kitchen, you will feel like you have stepped into a brand new condo. The sleek kitchen offers quartz counters, SS appliances, and new cabinets. The open family room is bordered by a wall of windows, floor to ceiling FP, and a chic wet bar. The family room and master bedroom have pre-hung new Samsung tvs. Both bedrooms feature private baths with a hip new look. The Compound Condos are located within walking distance to Highland Park HS, shops, and restaurants.