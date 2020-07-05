All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:55 AM

4508 Glenwick Lane

4508 Glenwick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Glenwick Lane, Dallas, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Complete remodel! This spacious 2 bed 2 and one half bath condo has had a total makeover. From new floors, carpet, paint, lighting, bathrooms, and kitchen, you will feel like you have stepped into a brand new condo. The sleek kitchen offers quartz counters, SS appliances, and new cabinets. The open family room is bordered by a wall of windows, floor to ceiling FP, and a chic wet bar. The family room and master bedroom have pre-hung new Samsung tvs. Both bedrooms feature private baths with a hip new look. The Compound Condos are located within walking distance to Highland Park HS, shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Glenwick Lane have any available units?
4508 Glenwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Glenwick Lane have?
Some of 4508 Glenwick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Glenwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Glenwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Glenwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Glenwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4508 Glenwick Lane offer parking?
No, 4508 Glenwick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4508 Glenwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Glenwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Glenwick Lane have a pool?
No, 4508 Glenwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Glenwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 4508 Glenwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Glenwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Glenwick Lane has units with dishwashers.

