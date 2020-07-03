All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:10 PM

4430 Sexton Lane

4430 Sexton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4430 Sexton Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Modern Luxury. Exceptional floor plan has TWO master suits, study, media and game room. Transitional elements and timeless, designer, finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen equipped with Bertazzoni appliances, Quartz counters, Bellmont cabinets. Wet bar with wine fridge is ideal for entertaining. Master retreat has spa bath, over-sized wardrobe area and private utility closet. Spacious backyard. Entire house prewired by NEW ERA Technologies for cameras and Smart System. Tankless water heater, low-e windows, and much more. Convenient to top private schools, shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 Sexton Lane have any available units?
4430 Sexton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4430 Sexton Lane have?
Some of 4430 Sexton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 Sexton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4430 Sexton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 Sexton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4430 Sexton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4430 Sexton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4430 Sexton Lane offers parking.
Does 4430 Sexton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4430 Sexton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 Sexton Lane have a pool?
No, 4430 Sexton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4430 Sexton Lane have accessible units?
No, 4430 Sexton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 Sexton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4430 Sexton Lane has units with dishwashers.

