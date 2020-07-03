4430 Sexton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub new construction

Modern Luxury. Exceptional floor plan has TWO master suits, study, media and game room. Transitional elements and timeless, designer, finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen equipped with Bertazzoni appliances, Quartz counters, Bellmont cabinets. Wet bar with wine fridge is ideal for entertaining. Master retreat has spa bath, over-sized wardrobe area and private utility closet. Spacious backyard. Entire house prewired by NEW ERA Technologies for cameras and Smart System. Tankless water heater, low-e windows, and much more. Convenient to top private schools, shops, and restaurants.