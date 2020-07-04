4337 Hopkins Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3bd 2ba! this contemporary, The property is furnished and ready for move-in. the living room and master bedroom are open and cozy, with high vaulted ceilings, giving a relaxing quality to your home life. Living room is equipped with a 55 inch smart tv, large sectional couch, brand new stainless steel appliances, and enough kitchenware and utensils to give your family and friends a feast. the master bathroom is en-suite, providing privacy for the master of the house, and outfitted for luxury with a stand-alone soaking tub, walk-in shower, and double-sink vanity. this home is set up and ready for your young family, with two triple-bunk beds for the little ones and their friends in the smaller bedroom.