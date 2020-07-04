All apartments in Dallas
4337 Hopkins Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:26 AM

4337 Hopkins Avenue

4337 Hopkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4337 Hopkins Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3bd 2ba! this contemporary, The property is furnished and ready for move-in. the living room and master bedroom are open and cozy, with high vaulted ceilings, giving a relaxing quality to your home life. Living room is equipped with a 55 inch smart tv, large sectional couch, brand new stainless steel appliances, and enough kitchenware and utensils to give your family and friends a feast. the master bathroom is en-suite, providing privacy for the master of the house, and outfitted for luxury with a stand-alone soaking tub, walk-in shower, and double-sink vanity. this home is set up and ready for your young family, with two triple-bunk beds for the little ones and their friends in the smaller bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

