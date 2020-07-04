4337 Hopkins Avenue

Amenities
3bd 2ba! this contemporary, The property is furnished and ready for move-in. the living room and master bedroom are open and cozy, with high vaulted ceilings, giving a relaxing quality to your home life. Living room is equipped with a 55 inch smart tv, large sectional couch, brand new stainless steel appliances, and enough kitchenware and utensils to give your family and friends a feast. the master bathroom is en-suite, providing privacy for the master of the house, and outfitted for luxury with a stand-alone soaking tub, walk-in shower, and double-sink vanity. this home is set up and ready for your young family, with two triple-bunk beds for the little ones and their friends in the smaller bedroom.