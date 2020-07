Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2nd floor unit in great Uptown location. Unit has custom paint colors and beautiful wood laminate floors. The bathroom has just been remodeled and the kitchen appliances are new. Freshly painted. New ceiling fans and lighting. Stacked washer and dryer INCLUDED! Secure, covered gated parking. Close to Katy Trail and the shops and restaurants on Knox. You’ll be proud to call this condo home.