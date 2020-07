Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Older very well maintained 4 plex with large one bedrooms, very pretty unit with nice view, French doors in living room open to balcony, very great price, location, and quiet, nice large one bedroom available.

This is not architecturally modern, it is traditional.

Zillow is not authorized to market this property and does so illegally, any information obtained there is not accurate,