All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4218 Gilbert Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4218 Gilbert Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4218 Gilbert Avenue

4218 Gilbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4218 Gilbert Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you are looking for a quite, gated community within walking distance of great restaurants and grocery stores, look no further! This 3 story corner lot townhome contains 13ft. ceilings, oversized doors and windows, built in wine cooler, profile appliances, 3 balconies, fully furnished rooftop deck, spacious fenced in back yard and numerous other ammenities. With 2 spacious bedrooms, large master bath and powder room, you have everything you need for your next home! Pets are also welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Gilbert Avenue have any available units?
4218 Gilbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 Gilbert Avenue have?
Some of 4218 Gilbert Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 Gilbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Gilbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Gilbert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4218 Gilbert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4218 Gilbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4218 Gilbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 4218 Gilbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 Gilbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Gilbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 4218 Gilbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Gilbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4218 Gilbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Gilbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4218 Gilbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University