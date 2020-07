Amenities

Great location nestled among some of Dallas finest homes! This unit has it's own fenced front yard! Totally updated with granite counters, travertine tile, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. 2nd bedroom could be used as a study. Washer and dryer included! Covered parking and lovely grounds that include a great patio area. Close proximity to the Park Cities, local shopping, dining and nightlife!