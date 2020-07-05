4206 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A true, modern townhome just a block from the Katy Trail. The three-story steel staircase anchors the home and acts as focal point on every level. With walls of windows, the open floor plan lends itself to an abundance of natural light. Designer built-in appliances, sleek cabinetry and quartz waterfall countertops team well with sophisticated design. While the gated courtyard and backyard add privacy and roaming for pets, the expansive decked roof-top deck boast views of downtown and additional experience to share with your family and friends.