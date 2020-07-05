All apartments in Dallas
4206 Buena Vista Street
4206 Buena Vista Street

4206 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4206 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A true, modern townhome just a block from the Katy Trail. The three-story steel staircase anchors the home and acts as focal point on every level. With walls of windows, the open floor plan lends itself to an abundance of natural light. Designer built-in appliances, sleek cabinetry and quartz waterfall countertops team well with sophisticated design. While the gated courtyard and backyard add privacy and roaming for pets, the expansive decked roof-top deck boast views of downtown and additional experience to share with your family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4206 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4206 Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4206 Buena Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 4206 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4206 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4206 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4206 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4206 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4206 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4206 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

