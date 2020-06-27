4203 Holland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport fireplace microwave refrigerator

Incredible two bedroom unit on a quiet street in the vibrant Oak Lawn area. North of Lemmon, just blocks to Highland Park. Close proximity to local restaurants and clubs, with Gloria's just two blocks away! Enjoy your morning coffee on the private balcony and cozy up to the fireplace in the winter.

2 story townhome unit features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living area with see-thru fireplace, and 2 gated carport spaces.

Unit includes refrigerator, washer, dryer, and microwave.

Unit will not be available for showing until June 22. Current tenant moves out July 31. Will be available for move in August 3.