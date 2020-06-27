All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4203 Holland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4203 Holland Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

4203 Holland Avenue

4203 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4203 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Incredible two bedroom unit on a quiet street in the vibrant Oak Lawn area. North of Lemmon, just blocks to Highland Park. Close proximity to local restaurants and clubs, with Gloria's just two blocks away! Enjoy your morning coffee on the private balcony and cozy up to the fireplace in the winter.
2 story townhome unit features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living area with see-thru fireplace, and 2 gated carport spaces.
Unit includes refrigerator, washer, dryer, and microwave.
Unit will not be available for showing until June 22. Current tenant moves out July 31. Will be available for move in August 3.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4203 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4203 Holland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4203 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4203 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4203 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4203 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4203 Holland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4203 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4203 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 Holland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University