Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

4202 York Street

4202 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

4202 York Street, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located just minutes from Downtown Dallas, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been completely remodeled throughout. This home boasts stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops and washer and dryer connections onsite. This home is close to shopping, schools and Dallas attractions like Fair Park and Music Hall. This home is also close to many parks and greenbelts. This property is sure to go fast so make an appointment to see it now! Application is online, see broker or property manager for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 York Street have any available units?
4202 York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 York Street have?
Some of 4202 York Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 York Street currently offering any rent specials?
4202 York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 York Street pet-friendly?
No, 4202 York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4202 York Street offer parking?
Yes, 4202 York Street offers parking.
Does 4202 York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 York Street have a pool?
No, 4202 York Street does not have a pool.
Does 4202 York Street have accessible units?
No, 4202 York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 York Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 York Street has units with dishwashers.

