4202 York Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located just minutes from Downtown Dallas, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been completely remodeled throughout. This home boasts stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops and washer and dryer connections onsite. This home is close to shopping, schools and Dallas attractions like Fair Park and Music Hall. This home is also close to many parks and greenbelts. This property is sure to go fast so make an appointment to see it now! Application is online, see broker or property manager for more information.