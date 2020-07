Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Live right in the heart of Oak Lawn. Hardwood floors throughout this second floor unit, new paint, stainless appliances, & granite tile counter. Walking distance to gym, restaurants, retail shops and more. Gated complex boasts 2 pools, Jacuzzi Spa and work-out room. Location, Location, Location! Unit will be cleaned prior to move-in.