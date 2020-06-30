All apartments in Dallas
Location

4116 Rawlins Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
parking
new construction
Another exciting development by exclusive builder Larkspur Development!!! Now available for lease is the 23-unit boutique apartment complex, Rawlins Flats in Oak Lawn. The building features very spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans with class A finishes and home automation amenities. Apartment homes come standard with light grey wide plank wood flooring, pendant lighting, euro style cabinetry, multi point recessed lighting, nickel plated hardware, and quartz counter-tops. Units feature washer dryer in the unit, extra-large outdoor patios, outdoor balconies, 11-foot ceilings, eat in kitchens, and much more.

Home automation includes smart door, thermostat, and 24hr concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Rawlins Street have any available units?
4116 Rawlins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 Rawlins Street have?
Some of 4116 Rawlins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Rawlins Street currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Rawlins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Rawlins Street pet-friendly?
No, 4116 Rawlins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4116 Rawlins Street offer parking?
Yes, 4116 Rawlins Street offers parking.
Does 4116 Rawlins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 Rawlins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Rawlins Street have a pool?
No, 4116 Rawlins Street does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Rawlins Street have accessible units?
No, 4116 Rawlins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Rawlins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 Rawlins Street has units with dishwashers.

