4116 Rawlins Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge parking new construction

Another exciting development by exclusive builder Larkspur Development!!! Now available for lease is the 23-unit boutique apartment complex, Rawlins Flats in Oak Lawn. The building features very spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans with class A finishes and home automation amenities. Apartment homes come standard with light grey wide plank wood flooring, pendant lighting, euro style cabinetry, multi point recessed lighting, nickel plated hardware, and quartz counter-tops. Units feature washer dryer in the unit, extra-large outdoor patios, outdoor balconies, 11-foot ceilings, eat in kitchens, and much more.



Home automation includes smart door, thermostat, and 24hr concierge.